Malaysian Genomics to expand genetic screening services to UAE

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd has signed a collaboration agreement to market and distribute the group’s Dtect range of genetic screening services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement is a collaboration between Malaysian Genomics with American Spine Center (ASC), a Dubai, UAE-based specialist in spinal injury and spine pathology; Balsam Health Services, a Dubai, UAE-based healthcare service provider; Wellness by Design FZ LLC (Wellness by Design), a Dubai, UAE-based nutrition, obesity and weight loss specialist, and Sharjah, UAE-based IAC International LLC.

Under the agreement, Malaysian Genomics, ASC, Balsam and Wellness by Design will explore strategies for joint or allied projects for healthcare tools or solutions, while the role of IAC is to support activities in priority areas, aligning the parties and work with other organisations where appropriate.

IAC will also be the point of contact between Malaysian Genomics and ASC, Balsam and Wellness by Design.

Malaysian Genomics executive director Noor Azri Noor Azerai said the agreement will allow technical trials and evaluation of its Dtect screening tests for commercialisation in the UAE.

“Malaysian Genomics’ role will be to provide technical and scientific support under the agreement. In addition, we constantly look for opportunities to partner with like-minded businesses and organisations in expanding our market reach for Dtect and our other services,” he added.

ASC, Balsam and Wellness by Design chairman Dr Hisham Hakim said it looks forward to the inclusion of Dtect to offer more choices to its patients.

“We are committed to clinical and technological excellence while ensuring cost efficiency,” he added.

IAC CEO Nurul Faten Jasmee stated: “There are lots of opportunities for the expansion of genetic screening services in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. We will provide the coordination, business delivery and project management between the parties during the technical trials for Dtect in the UAE, followed by the commercial rollout and expansion throughout the Mena region.”