Malaysian women urged to play major roles in different sectors to lead gender equality agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s time for more Malaysian women to play important roles in different sectors, to spearhead the gender equality agenda in the country, according to DE:FINE Women’s Awards (DWA) chairman Datuk Wahadaniah Abd Wahab.

“I applaud women in the business industry, from middle to the top levels because they are an economic source to the country,” she said during the DE:FINE Women’s Awards 2023 launch today.

She shared that the feedback for the DWA 2023 launch were positive and was a chance for career women from different sectors and industries to network.

“It’s not enough to only recognise and celebrate the success of women from different industries. We must also work together to promote cross- industry collaboration and foster a closer relationship between the two entities,” she said.

The event aspires to be a catalyst for the public to foster meaningful connections, as well as establishing partnerships, and nurturing a vibrant community of empowered women. With a commitment to amplifying women’s voices and achievements, this initiative aims to inspire future generations and drive progress towards a more equitable society.

The event will award 60 winners from 10 categories such as Women Entrepreneur Award, Women Icon Awards as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award. Nominations are open until end of July.

The awards gala this year will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur in October.