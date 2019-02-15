Malindo Air adjusts checked baggage allowance for economy class

PETALING JAYA: Malindo Air has adjusted the checked baggage allowance for its economy class passengers under the Value and Flexi fare options effective today.

The baggage allowance for Value fare option is now 15kg, and 30kg for Flexi fare option, from 25kg previously for both fare options. The baggage allowance for business class and its ATR flights remain as 40kg and 15kg respectively.

Malindo Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy said the business rationale to the adjustment is to keep up with the industry changes and passengers’ demand.

“This option allows passengers who are cost-sensitive to enjoy more competitive airfare with services that fit their needs. We want to keep our products relevant to the market and bring better flying experience to our passengers,” he said in a statement.

The airline will honour passengers who have made a booking before Feb 15, 2019 and flying on or after Feb 15, 2019 to enjoy the original baggage allowance upon booking, as reflected on their flight itinerary.

Passengers may top up additional baggage allowance during the booking process, through “Manage My Booking”, Malindo Air ticketing offices, customer care centre and the airline’s preferred travel agents.