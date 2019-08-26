Malindo Air appoints Captain Mushafiz as new CEO

PETALING JAYA: Malindo Air has appointed Captain Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri as CEO effective Sept 23, 2019.

Mushafiz will take over from current CEO Chandran Rama Muthy, who will take on a new role in Lion Group as its group strategic director.

Malindo said in a statement that Chandran will be tasked to drive greater synergy within the Lion Group by overseeing new developments and strategic directions for all of the five carriers (AOCs or air operator’s certificates) alongside putting in place financial management systems and developing alternative business streams.

He will, however, continue to remain as a shareholder of Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Mushafiz is currently the director of safety, security & quality (DSSQ) of Thai Lion Air, a low-cost airline within Lion Group based in Don Muang, Thailand. He began his career as a trained pilot from the Australia Aviation School, Adelaide and has operated various types of aircraft including the variants Boeing 737 and Boeing 777.

In 2013, Mushafiz started his path with the Lion Group from Malindo Air as one of the pioneer batch of pilots and played a key part as a management pilot in the early days of the airline. Later in the same year, he was seconded to Thai Lion Air, which was also then a start-up airline.

He has held various operational roles including as deputy flight operations director.

Malindo Air currently operates over 1,400 flights weekly across a continuously growing network of 57 destinations spread across 16 countries in Asia since March 2013 from its twin hubs in KLIA and Subang.

Lion Group consists of five AOCs namely Lion Air, Batik Air and Wings Air operating out of Indonesia, Malindo Air and Thai Lion Air which operate out of Malaysia and Thailand respectively.