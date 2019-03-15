Malindo Air introduces Super Saver fare

PETALING JAYA: Malindo Air has introduced a new fare group named Super Saver, for travelers who do not travel with baggage or require on-board meals.

“Due to the demand from our passengers and travel trade partners, hence, we are introducing this new fare group. This will be an option that suits light travellers who do not travel with baggage nor require meal on-board,” said its CEO Chandran Rama Muthy.

“The announcement is timely as we celebrate our Splendid 6th Anniversary this month. We are launching an anniversary sales campaign today, with all-in one-way fare from RM59 only. Moving forward, we aim to stay customer centric and make it a better flying experience every time when you fly with us,” he said in a statement.

Super Saver is available for both cconomy class in Boeing flights and ATR flights. During the booking process, the options of Super Saver, Value, Flexi and Business will be reflected, for flights departing from KL International Airport; whereas, for ATR flights, options of Super Saver, Value and Shuttle/Flexi will be shown for selection.

For passengers who have made their booking before March 15, 2019 and flying on or after March 15, 2019, under Value fare classes but have now fallen under Super Saver fare classes, the airline will honour the original baggage allowance and meal/snack entitlement, as reflected on their flight itinerary.