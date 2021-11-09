Malton hands over keys to homeowners of The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: Malton Berhad (Malton) has started handing over keys to privileged owners of The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil (The Park 2) where living meets world-class retail Pavilion Bukit Jalil at their doorstep. The Park 2 homeowners will embark on a new home that offers urban cosmopolitan living with direct access to best-in-class shopping and dining, entertainment experiences and lush green parkland via exclusive link bridges within the iconic 50-acre Bukit Jalil City.

Despite several lockdowns and movement control orders, Malton has successfully completed the two residential towers comprising 709 units of luxury serviced apartment on schedule. The Park 2 achieved 81% CIBD Malaysia QLASSIC score in workmanship quality, a testament of Malton’s steadfast commitment to continuously deliver quality homes to its homebuyers. Today, The Park 2 is highly accessible with ready amenities and infrastructure in place anchored by newly improved road systems with elevated flyovers by Malton, along with synergy of major highways such as Kesas, Maju Expressway, Bukit Jalil Highway and other major roads. Nearby public transportation is LRT Awan Besar attracting ridership of 6.5 million. Population catchment is strong and businesses are flourishing within this integrated city with a vibrant retail mix. Commanding a panoramic view to the ever-popular 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park, The Park 2 with a pair of tallest sleek towers standing at 52 and 50-storeys is the newest addition to redefine the Bukit Jalil City skyline.

“Congratulations, we warmly welcome The Park 2 homeowners to a world where convenience meets luxury lifestyle. A world-class retail experience at Pavilion Bukit Jalil regional mall and 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park await you at your doorstep via exclusive direct link bridges. True to our promise of developing a self-sustaining city, Bukit Jalil City is a well-connected community where everything is within walking distance from residential, shopping, entertainment hub, offices, commercial shops to lush green. Residents can live, work, shop and play within close proximity to one another, a truly unique lifestyle beyond home with a level of privileges, connectivity and serenity”, said Property Development CEO Kelvin Choo.

“With the soon-to-be launched MyMalton one-stop mobile app, residents at Bukit Jalil City will enjoy hassle-free solutions with real-time data such as billing statements, facility bookings, visitors and other property related matters. Integrated with exclusive Pavilion privileges, residents will also enjoy premium services and rewards, as well as dining to shopping benefits at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. In addition, members will also be amongst the first to be invited to future Malton property launches with exclusive benefits and extra savings,” added Choo.

“I am a repeat buyer of The Park 2 after my first unit at The Park Sky Residence in Bukit Jalil City. I like the property because of the Pavilion branding and Park 2 comes with an exclusive access to the Pavilion Bukit Jalil mall via a covered link-bridge. The good location attracted me to buy again,” commented Esther Chong, buyer of The Park 2.

“The unit is beautiful and I’m mesmerised by the serenity of nature with a breathtaking view of the Bukit Jalil Recreational Park from my living room. I can just take a leisurely walk or jog in the nearby park, shop and dine conveniently anytime from my doorstep. It’s also close to my office,” shared Carmen Yuen who recently collected The Park 2 keys.

Set to open its door to shoppers on Dec 3, the highly anticipated Pavilion Bukit Jalil – The Icon of Connectivity – is nestled within the 50-acre integrated Bukit Jalil City development with a staggering 1.8 million sq ft in retail space. Being the largest shopping mall in the Kuala Lumpur southern corridor, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will offer a vibrant retail mix, gastronomical wonders and innovative recreation opportunities, reinforcing its position as the lifestyle shopping destination connected to the best-in-class retail, dining and leisure.

To offer the best-in-class shopping experience, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be introducing a holistic loyalty program for shoppers, offering specially curated memberships privileges. This card-less loyalty program will be accessible via a mobile app platform where shoppers can also discover the best deals, collect rewards as they spend and smartly assist in in-mall discovery and navigation to Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s uniquely curated tenant list.

The Icon of Connectivity is positioned to be the new social haven and epicentre for exciting events and immersive lifestyle with its mega event spaces of 28,000 sq ft Piazza, the first-of-its-kind outdoor venue covered with an impressive 35m high canopy for outdoor entertainment, concerts, and events.

The 4,500 sq ft Centre Court will host grand festivities and year-long activities while consumer fairs and exhibitions will thrive at the 47,000 sq ft Exhibition Centre.

Emerging as an iconic landmark in Malaysia with strong population catchment and excellent infrastructure, Bukit Jalil City comprising retail, residential, commercial and hospitality components, has grown fast to become the most-sought after address in Bukit Jalil. Launched in 2015 with gross development value of approximately RM4 billion, the flagship development consists of the soon-to-be unveiled Pavilion Bukit Jalil supported by growing population from high-rise residential – The Park Sky Residence and The Park 2, The Park Signature Shop Offices and a boutique hotel.