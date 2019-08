PETALING JAYA: ManagePay Systems Bhd has been appointed as an authorised installer by MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd for the delivery and installation of MYTV’s customer premise equipment (CPE) for the People’s Living Aid (BSHR) recipients.

According to its filing with Bursa Malaysia, ManagePay accepted the letter of appointment (LOA) from MYTV to identify qualified BSHR recipients and to deliver and install MYTV CPE.

The group said with the letter, it can commence the solicitation of BSHR recipients to receive the free MYTV CPE while the installation works will begin on September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

Managepay explained that this is part of the Malaysian government’s objective to migrate to a full digital broadcast for the country by the third quarter of 2019.

To achieve this, MYTV has been appointed to develop and operate digital infrastructure and digital network services in Malaysia to migrate national broadcasting systems from analog to digital.

It was reported that as of March 30, 2019, an estimated 1.7 million MYTV set top boxes have been delivered to the Bottom 40 households.

MYTV recipients can enjoy 13 free TV channels and six FM radio channels in high quality sound and visuals. In the future, households also can access multiple interactive services via MYTV CPE such as home shopping, video-on-demand, pay TV subscription and internet services.

The appointment is expected to contribute positively to ManagePay’s revenue for the 2019 financial year.