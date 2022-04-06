Mandarin Fox injects IoT solutions into building maintenance

PETALING JAYA: Property technology firm Mandarin Fox aims to revolutionise Malaysia’s facility maintenance industry with its Centralized Building Maintenance and Monitoring System (CBMS) by improving a building’s life cycle, elevating investment property values in the long run.

CBMS is a comprehensive sensor-based technology incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to modernise facility maintenance processes while digitally transforming existing and new buildings to adapt to an increasingly technologically advanced world. In the long run, Mandarin Fox aims to help property owners and investors maintain overall visibility over their buildings’ entire life cycle, elevating their investment property value.

While high-rise buildings may gain popularity owing to their affordability, convenience and high returns of investment from the ever-increasing demand, the building maintenance industry has remained largely traditional in terms of maintenance processes and methods. Processes are mostly manually done, tedious and involve some degree of risk. This lack of proper maintenance could lead to the reduction of the property value over time, hindering potential buyers and investors.

Conceptualised with sensors installed in a building to collect data from the building’s internal or external environment, Mandarin Fox’s CBMS system works around the clock, monitoring conditions in tandem with detecting any anomalies in the building environment and alerting the management, thereby allowing for prompt action to rectify the problem. Minute details that would otherwise be overlooked due to natural human limitations, such as changes in equipment temperature, humidity levels, air quality, water pH levels, the electricity consumption of equipment, and more, can be easily monitored through the installation of CBMS technology. With a plethora of automated sensors working to detect any changes in a building, this will allow for higher levels of productivity and efficiency in building management, ultimately resulting in saved resources.

In addition, Mandarin Fox’s remote monitoring feature ensures that building managers and management committees can easily monitor the building’s condition and review sensor data readings from anywhere. Beyond that, the homegrown platform has the ability to monitor multiple buildings simultaneously.

“The nature of conventional maintenance operation processes has left several internal loopholes, which is a major hindrance to the evolution of Malaysia’s facility maintenance industry. For building owners and facility managers, the challenge of ensuring the proper maintenance of a property and reducing the maintenance cost seem rather arduous. This is where technology comes into play.

“We believe by combining traditional facility management systems with IoT solutions, CBMS technology is set to disrupt the future of the industry, creating a seamless building ecosystem across Malaysia and at the same time reducing operational risks faced by maintenance workers,” said Mandarin Fox founder and CEO Simon de Rozario, .

While building management system (BMS) is a relatively familiar concept in Malaysia, its costly deployment has hampered property developers and building owners from installing them into most conventional buildings. With the integration of technological advancement, Mandarin Fox offers a comprehensive digital solution for joint management bodies, management corporations, building owners and relevant industry players to make facility management more efficient and productive and is readily accessible to all.

Through its affordable design cost and quick installation methods, CBMS aims to lower the cost of maintenance while increasing the value of the property by introducing invaluable features and systems that can monitor critical areas of a buildings’ internal environment, including its water pumps, motors, water tanks, Genset rooms, management offices, indoor air quality and much more. This will eventually lead to saved time and cost whilst raising the overall safety and longevity of buildings.

“While manual processes are still the industry’s go-to standard, adopting new technology in facility management is inevitable. An IoT system-based technology like CBMS gives real estate and facility management professionals a better understanding of a building’s internal and external environments that could significantly increase maintenance efficiency and productivity. At the same time, investors and owners can also yield more significant returns through accurate, safe, and effective tech-based solutions,” added de Rozario.

Furthermore, the application of CBMS technology can improve the optimisation of energy consumption in buildings as it detects potential problems in equipment or an increase in energy consumption of any particular equipment or system, subsequently alerting facility managers to address the issue. Therefore, buildings deployed with intelligent systems become more energy efficient in comparison to the others.

To date, Mandarin Fox has installed its CBMS technology within Gateway Kiaramas, a residential project that incorporates a corporate office tower and a serviced residence in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.