Manufacturing continues to deteriorate in Jan

PETALING JAYA: The headline Nikkei Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, registered 47.9 in January, up from 46.8 in December, extending the current period of contraction to four months.

IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said further reductions in new business and output kept the headline index in negative territory.

The PMI remained below the neutral 50.0 mark in January to signal a further deterioration in manufacturing business conditions. Also declining for a fourth month were new business inflows. Although demand weakened in January at a softer pace than in December, the decline was strong overall. Panellists reported that economic conditions had been unfavourable.

Export sales also fell in the latest survey period, with softer demand arising from China, Japan and South Korea.

Decreased order book volumes weighed on production in January. Output was reduced, but the rate of contraction eased since December. In line with lower production requirements, Malaysian manufacturers decreased purchasing activity. The decline was solid overall, with panellists indicating that excessive stock levels and a challenging business environment prompted lower input buying.

Inventories of both pre- and post-production items were scaled down in January. Stocks of manufactured goods were reportedly used to clear outstanding orders. Backlogs of work fell in January, albeit to the softest extent since last September.

However, survey data pointed to renewed pressures on supply chains, with input lead times lengthening. Logistic issues at vendors were mentioned by panellists.

Elsewhere, survey data revealed the first fall in operating expenses for four years in January. In fact, the rate of deflation was the strongest since

data collection began in July 2012. That said, firms continued to raise selling prices, albeit only marginally and at the softest rate since last August.

Labour costs were mentioned as a source of inflationary pressures. Indeed, employment increased in January for the first time since last November.

The downturn in current output volumes did not impact business confidence in January, with optimism regarding future production rising to its highest level in five months. Forecasts of improved demand, new projects and greater sales to overseas clients underpinned positive sentiment in January

Commenting on the Malaysian Manufacturing PMI survey data, IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said demand conditions were reportedly unfavourable within the domestic market, but survey data also highlighted fewer sales overseas, with declines attributed to weakness in China, Japan and South Korea.

“With survey data also showing pull-backs to inventories, slowing output price inflation and falling input buying, near-term prospects appear highly skewed to the downside for Malaysian goods producers.”