Manufacturing sales in December up 7.5%

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales posted an increase of 7.5% in December 2018 to RM72.3 billion, from RM67.3 billion a year ago, the Statistics Department said.

The growth was supported by the increase in electrical and electronics products (12%), transport equipment and other manufactures products (9.1%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5%), the department said in a statement today.

It added that the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in December 2018 was 1.08 million persons, a rise of 1.7% or 18,044 persons as compared with 1.06 million persons in December 2017.

The department also stated that salaries and wages paid rose 10.1% or RM381.5 million to RM4.16 billion, thus registering an average salaries and wages per employee of RM3,863 in December 2018.

Simultaneously, it said sales value per employee grew 5.7% to RM67,249 as compared with the same month of the previous year.

“Elaborating further, overall 2018, the sales value of the manufacturing sector registered an increase of 7.7% to RM824.8 billion. The number of employees engaged during the period, went up by 1.7% to register 1.08 million persons.

“Cumulatively, sales value per employee during the reference period rose by 5.9% to record RM766,840,” it added.