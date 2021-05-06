Manufacturing sales in March up 15.3% on-year, highest after 44 months

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rose 15.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM126.9 billion in March 2021, the highest after 44 months, driven by transport equipment & other manufactures products (34.2%), electrical & electronics products (17.0%) and food, beverages & tobacco products (14.9%).

On a monthly basis, the sector’s sales value increased 7.2%.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin noted that the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector for the month stood at 2.23 million persons, a decrease of 1.1% as compared to 2.26 million persons in March 2020.

Salaries & wages paid in March this year amounted to RM7.51 billion, an increase of 0.8% y-o-y or RM58.3 million compared to the same month of the preceding year, translating to an average salaries & wages per employee of RM3,364.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee rose by 16.5% y-o-y to RM56,831.

For the first quarter of this year, sales value registered an increase of 8.5% to RM368.2 billion as compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The number of employees engaged during the quarter declined by 1.1% to register 2.23 million persons, while salaries & wages paid decreased by 0.6% to RM22.6 billion. The sales value per employee during Q1’21 rose by 9.7% to record RM164,865.