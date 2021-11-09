Manufacturing sales in September up 11.6% on year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 11.6% in September 2021 to RM135.3 billion compared with the same month in 2020, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Sales value increased by 6.9% against the previous month, driven by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (29.2%) especially in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industries.

“The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco subsector (12.0%) supported by the manufacture of food products industries, as well as the electrical and electronics (E&E) products subsector (10.8%) mainly in the manufacture of computer, optical and electronics products,” Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today.

Sales value for export-oriented industries which accounted for 74% of total sales value recorded an increase of 15.9% (RM100.2 billion) while domestic-oriented industries posted an increment of 1.1% in September compared with the same month in 2020.

On month-on-month comparison, export and domestic-oriented industries recorded positive growth of 5.2% and 12.3% respectively.

From January to September 2021, the sales value of the manufacturing sector increased by 15.1% to RM1.13 trillion compared with the same period in 2020. – Bernama