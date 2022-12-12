Manufacturing sales up 12.9% to RM158.9b in October: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: The manufacturing sector recorded RM158.9 billion in sales in October 2022, an increase of 12.9% year-on-year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the double-digit growth in sales value for October 2022 was largely driven by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (23.8%).

The growth was also attributed to the electrical and electronics products (16.6%) and food, beverages and tobacco products (4.6%) subsectors.

Mohd Uzir said the manufacturing sector employed 2.32 million persons in October, up 3.6% from 2.24 million persons in the same month last year.

“The increment was contributed by the electrical and electronic products (which increased 5.6%); food, beverages and tobacco products (4.3%); and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (2%) subsectors,” he said in a statement on Dec 12.

DOSM said salaries and wages paid in the manufacturing sector grew 4.8% to RM7.88 billion in line with the growth of the number of employees.

The department said sales value per employee rose by 9% to RM68,441 compared to a year earlier.

“The average salary or wages per employee was RM3,395,” it added.

From January to October 2022, the manufacturing sector’s sales value increased 17.1% to RM1.49 trillion compared to the same period last year, DOSM said.

“Meantime, the number of employees went up 3.6% to record 2.32 million persons, with salaries and wages expanding 5.3% to RM78.1 billion.

“During the period, sales value per employee amounted to RM639,852 with a growth of 13% year-on-year,” it said. - Bernama