Manufacturing sales up 2.2% in October 2019

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 2.2% in October 2019 to RM74.6 billion as compared to RM73.1 billion a year ago.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said this was driven by the increase in transport equipment & other manufactures products (6.8%), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (5.5%) and electrical & electronics products (2.1%).

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing sales went up 2.5% (RM1.8 billion) while on a seasonally adjusted terms, sales increased 1.4%.

The number of employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in October 2019 increased 1% to 1.09 million persons compared with 1.08 million persons in October 2018.

Salaries & wages paid amounted to RM4 billion, up 2.5% in October 2019 as against the same month of the preceding year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew 1.2% to RM68,680 as compared with the same month in 2018. Meanwhile, the average salaries & wages per employee was RM3,678 in October 2019.