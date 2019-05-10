Manufacturing sales up 5.7% in March 2019

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rose 5.7% in March 2019 to RM72.4 billion against the RM68.5 billion recorded in the previous year.

On a month-on-month basis, the sales value rose 10.1% while on seasonally adjusted terms, the sales value registered a drop of 1.7%.

According to the Department of Statistics, the growth was driven by the increase in food, beverages and tobacco products (8.8%); petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (8.4%); and transport equipment and other manufactures products (7.5%).

In March this year, the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector was 1.09 million persons, an increase of 1.8% or 19,644 persons as compared to 1.07 million persons recorded in March 2018.

Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM4.06 billion for March 2019, an increase of RM197.1 million or 5.1% from the same month of the preceding year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew by 3.8% to RM66,539 as compared with the same month in 2018. Meanwhile, the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,733 in March 2019.

For the first quarter of 2019, the sales value of the manufacturing sector rose 6.1% year-on-year to RM210.6 billion.