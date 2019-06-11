Manufacturing sales up 6.8% in April 2019

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 6.8% in April 2019 to register at RM69.9 billion compared with RM65.5 billion a year ago.

According to the Department of Statistics, the sales value fell 3.4% (RM2.4 billion) on a month-on-month basis but grew 6.5% on seasonally adjusted terms.

“The year-on-year growth registered in sales value in April 2019 was driven by the increase in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (7.5%), electrical and electronic products (6.7%), and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.8%),” said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in April 2019 was 1.09 million persons, which is a 1.7% increase from 1.07 million persons in April last year.

Salaries and wages paid during the month rose 4.4% to RM3,995.3 million compared with a year ago.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew by 5% to record RM64,300 as compared with the same month in 2018. The average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,673 in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the sales value of the manufacturing sector from January to April 2019 grew 6.2% to RM280.6 billion compared with the same period last year.

The number of employees engaged during the period rose 1.7% to register 1.09 million persons while salaries and wages paid rose 6.4% to RM16.2 billion.

The sales value per employee during the reference period rose by 4.5% to record RM257,912.