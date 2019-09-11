Manufacturing sales up 6% in July 2019

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 6% in July 2019 to RM74.2 billion as compared to RM70.0 billion a year ago.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said growth was driven by the increase in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (7.4%), petroleum, chemical, rubber & plastic products (5.9%) and electrical & electronics products (5.8%).

On a month-on-month basis, sales went up 5.1% (RM3.6 billion) while on a seasonally adjusted terms, sales increased 3.8%.

Uzir added that the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in July 2019 was 1.09 million persons, an increase of 1.3% or 13,453 persons as compared to 1.08 million persons in July 2018.

Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM4 billion, up 3.4% or RM131.9 million in July 2019 as against the same month of the preceding year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew 4.7% to RM68,193 as compared with the same month in 2018. Meanwhile, the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,681 in July 2019.