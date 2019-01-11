Manufacturing sales up 7.7% to RM71.8b in Nov 2018

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s November 2018 manufacturing sales recorded a growth of 7.7%, rising to RM71.8 billion as compared to RM66.6 billion reported a year ago, according to the Statistics Department.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was due to the increase in transport equipment & other manufactures products (11.6%), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (10.9%) and electrical and electronics products (7.2%).

He added that the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in November 2018 was 1.08 million persons, an increase of 2.0% or 21,220 persons as compared to 1.05 million persons in November 2017.

Salaries & wages paid rose 9.0% or RM316.6 million to record RM3.85 billion, thus registering an average salaries & wages per employee of RM3,575 in November 2018.

Meanwhile, sales value per employee gained 5.6% to record RM66,709 as compared with the same month of the previous year.