Manufacturing sector’s October growth strongest in six months

PETALING JAYA: The headline IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 52.2 in October, up from 48.1 in September and pointed to the strongest expansion in the health of the Malaysian manufacturing sector since April.

The Malaysian manufacturing sector saw growth return at the start of the fourth quarter of 2021 as the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions contributed to the strongest expansion in new orders since April and the first rise in production in six months.

That said, manufacturers commonly noted that sustained supply chain disruptions and delivery delays had held back a stronger recovery, while material and container shortages led to a sharp acceleration in cost inflation. As a result, firms increased their output charges at the quickest pace since April.

Both production and new order volumes returned to expansion territory in October. Firms commonly attributed the increase in new orders to a softening in pandemic restrictions, which spurred client confidence and facilitated an increase in production levels in the domestic market.

Material shortages also contributed to an intensification of input price pressures in October. Average cost burdens rose at the sharpest pace since May, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that higher costs of raw materials and transportation coupled with delivery delays contributed to increased input prices.

Malaysian manufacturers expressed optimism regarding the year-ahead outlook for the fourth month running in October.

IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said: “October saw a welcome return to growth for Malaysian manufacturing. Factory production and order books showed the strongest gains since April, coinciding with Covid-19 restrictions being eased domestically to the lowest since April while global restrictions were eased to the lowest since the start of the pandemic.