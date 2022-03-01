Manufacturing sector sees softer slowdown in new orders

PETALING JAYA: The manufacturing sector’s operating conditions saw improvement in February, with the IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improving to 50.9, up from 50.5 recorded in January.

Despite being scaled back for the second successive month, both production and new orders saw the respective rates of moderation ease, while inflationary pressures continued to ease in the sector, as input costs and output prices rose at softer rates. However, supply chain disruption continued to hold back a stronger recovery, with delivery times extending to the greatest extent for 10 months.

The PMI pointed to a stronger improvement in the health of the Malaysian manufacturing sector, and extended the current sequence of expansion to five months.

IHS Markit believed the latest reading is representative of a continued uplift in industrial production and GDP in the opening quarter of the year, following sharp growth at the end of 2021.

Firms attributed the production and new order volumes moderation to softer demand conditions as well as sustained raw material shortages, which held back client confidence and output levels. Nonetheless, firms reported foreign demand for Malaysian manufactured goods grew for the second time in three months, and the quickest expansion in ten months on the back of stronger demand in the US and parts of Asia.

The survey had also observed a rise in purchasing activity, which saw a modest rate of expansion. Additional purchases were made in light of sustained difficulties in sourcing and receiving raw materials. Delivery times extended to the greatest extent for 10 months, which encouraged firms to raise holdings of pre-production inventories.

Subsequently, material shortage contributed to input price increase in February but cost burdens rose at the softest pace since last September.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that higher raw material and freight costs contributed to higher prices, and firms sought to partially pass the higher cost to customers in line with the sustained rise in input price. In line with the input cost trends, factory gate charges were raised at a softer rate.

In February, good producers shed jobs for the second time in the past three month. IHS Markit elaborated that employment levels fell marginally, mainly due to firms reporting a lack of available workers, notably from abroad.

As demand conditions were subdued, firms saw outstanding business rise at a fractional rate that was the slowest since last August.

Moving forward, Malaysian manufacturers expressed optimism for the rest of the year. While at a four-month low, positive sentiment remained robust, underpinned by hopes of a domestic and international recovery in demand as the pandemic recedes.

IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said February saw the health of the Malaysian manufacturing sector improve at a stronger pace.

“Despite factory production and order books moderating for the second month in a row, there was evidence that the downturn caused by the Omicron variant was short-lived and demand had gradually begun to return.”

He noted economic growth rebounded in the fourth quarter of 2021, and looks set to continue in the new year, albeit at a softer pace.

“That said, demand conditions remained muted due to sustained supply-side constraints, with companies continually reporting widespread issues with raw material shortages and shipping delays, which continued to drive costs higher.

“Nonetheless, price pressures at least showed evidence of alleviating in the latest survey period, and any signs of the supply situation improving soon would be a welcome sign for goods producers reliant on global supply chains,” said Williamson.