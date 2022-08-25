Manulife IM launches new fund to help investors capture Indonesia’s vast growth potential

KUALA LUMPUR: Manulife Investment Management (M) Bhd today launched the Manulife Syariah Indonesia Equity Fund, the first syariah-compliant Indonesian equity fund in Malaysia, that aims to capture the growth potential in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The fund will invest at least 70–98% of the fund’s net asset value (NAV) in a diversified portfolio of syariah-compliant equities and syariah-compliant equity-related securities of companies in the Indonesia market. The remainder of the fund’s NAV will be in cash, Islamic money market instruments, general investment accounts and/or Islamic deposits for liquidity purposes.

It is suitable for investors who seek capital appreciation, prefer syariah-compliant investment, have a long-term investment horizon and wish to seek investment exposure in the Indonesian market. The minimum initial investment of the Fund is RM1,000 and minimum additional investment of RM100. The fund is now available for subscription through the unit trust advisers of Manulife Investment.

Its CEO Jason Chong said it offers Malaysian investors a gateway to syariah-compliant investments in Indonesia through the launch of its equity fund.

“Despite the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and uncertainty surrounding the global economy, Indonesia’s economy has managed to keep recovering steadily since the pandemic hit two years ago,” he said in a statement.

Domestically, the Indonesia equity market has rebounded strongly. The Jakarta Composite Index grew 81.6% between the period March 2020 to May 2022. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country rose nearly 40% annually in the April-June period this year to 163.2 trillion rupiah (RM49.24 billion), the biggest climb in the past decade. Increased FDI will not only improve capital flow but also result in economic growth through multiple channels, such as increasing government revenue via increases in tax revenues.

Meanwhile, the group’s retail wealth distribution head Ng Chze How remarked that emerging markets will continue to be the growth engine of the global economy. By 2050, Indonesia could be the world’s fourth largest economy, based on gross domestic product (GDP) at purchasing power parity.

“Four key themes are expected to drive Indonesia’s long-term economic growth, namely strong economic fundamentals, favourable demographics, abundance of natural resources and supportive government policies. The fund also allows investors to enjoy peace of mind with syariah-compliant investments by taking a two-level screening of the companies it invests in – business activity screening and financial ratios screening,” he pointed out.

One of the key themes driving Indonesia’s long-term economic growth, is strong economic fundamentals, underpinned by the Indonesian economy which is expected to maintain recovery momentum, with GDP projection growth at 4.4-6.1% in 2022, supported by a stable rupiah and sovereign rating upgrades.

Additionally, favourable demographics is also a key theme because Indonesia has a population of more than 270 million as of mid-2020. It is the most populous country in Southeast Asia, the fourth most populous country and the most populous Muslim country in the world. It has a young population, with a median age of 29.7 years. The populous and young demographics provide the country with a huge domestic consumer market, a ready labour market and strong productivity to drive economic growth.

Moreover, there is an abundance of natural resources in Indonesia, which is a beneficiary of a global transition to renewable energy and decarbonisation as it exports metals such as nickel, bauxite and copper used in renewable energy supply chains. The country also benefits from its position as a major commodity exporter against a backdrop of surging commodity prices in recent months. This contributed tremendously to its rapid economic recovery post-pandemic and should continue to fuel economic growth moving forward.

The Indonesian government has formulated policies to spur structural reform of the country’s manufacturing and trades, while simultaneously improving the overall investment climate. Examples of these include policies to develop its downstream natural resources in order to stimulate value-added exports, plans to develop an integrated electric vehicle industry ecosystem and plans to construct the world’s largest green industrial park in North Kalimantan.