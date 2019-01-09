MARC affirms ‘AAA’ ratings on Putrajaya Holdings sukuk

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has affirmed its “AAA” ratings on Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd’s (PJH) three sukuk programmes.

The sukuk programmes are the RM370 million sukuk musharakah programme (due 2030); RM3 billion sukuk musharakah programme (due 2032); and RM1.5 billion sukuk musharakah medium-term notes (MTN) programme (due 2033).

“The ratings affirmation is mainly premised on PJH’s stable and sizeable rental income from the Malaysian government as the principal lessee of government buildings in Putrajaya under long-term lease-and-sublease agreements. The ratings also incorporate the credit strength of PJH’s government-linked major shareholders and its developmental track record as the master developer of the federal administrative centre in Putrajaya,“ MARC said in a statement.

The stable ratings outlook reflects MARC’s expectation that PJH’s credit profile would remain commensurate with the ratings and will receive continued support from its key shareholders.

As at end-October 2018, PJH had delivered 40 government building projects with a total gross built-up area of 37.5 million sq ft under the lease-sublease arrangement with the government. It currently has only one ongoing government building construction project, the Parcel F development in Putrajaya.

This project, which is being undertaken by its wholly owned subsidiary Putrajaya Bina Sdn Bhd, comprises nine government buildings and is nearing completion. The Parcel F project will generate an additional annual lease rental of about RM216 million for the group.

The rating agency said while government building projects under the lease-sublease arrangement provide assured rental streams, its non-government development projects continue to face challenging conditions given the prevailing weak property market.

“Nonetheless, PJH is less reliant on these projects to meet its financial obligations. Its annual lease rental income of about RM1.4 billion is more than sufficient to meet principal repayments of between RM500 million and RM685 million per year over the next five years.”

As of end-September 2018, the take-up rate for ongoing residential projects remained moderate, albeit with some improvement, at 42.8% (9M2017: 37.3%). During the year, PJH also launched its third Perumahan Penjawat Awam 1Malaysia (PPA1M) project in Putrajaya.