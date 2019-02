PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has affirmed its “AA” rating on ANIH Bhd’s RM2.5 billion Senior Sukuk Musharakah Programme with an outlook revision to “stable” from “negative” previously.

ANIH is the concessionaire of Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KL-Karak) and Phase 1 of East Coast Expressway (ECE1) until 2032. Its toll concession for Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway (KL-Seremban) ended on May 31, 2018.

MARC said in a statement today that the outlook revision to “stable” reflects the steady traffic growth on KL-Karak and ECE1 that would remain supportive of the company’s cash flow generation to meet the concessionaire’s finance service obligations.

The rating agency anticipates that ANIH will be in a better position than other similar toll concessionaires to weather any shifts in the prevailing regulatory environment for the domestic toll industry in the intermediate term.

“While the government recently announced compensation in lieu of deferred toll hikes in 2019, MARC views this as an interim measure,” it said.

It expects ANIH would continue to demonstrate a commendable liquidity profile by maintaining healthy cash balance levels. The rating also benefits from the subordinated and equity-like features of ANIH’s RM620 million junior bonds that allow it to withstand moderate operational underperformance.

However, MARC pointed out that the expiry of the KL-Seremban concession in May 2018 has had some impact on ANIH’s cash flows given that the toll contribution from this highway had averaged 10.4% of total tolling revenue for the past five years.

ANIH’s toll revenue rose 2.6% y-o-y to RM431.8 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 (FY2018) in line with overall traffic volume growth. However, due to the realisation of lower government compensation amounting to RM33.1 million vis-à-vis RM45.8 million in FY2017, overall revenue was lower.

For the first eight months of the financial year ending March 31, 2019, ANIH’s toll revenue declined 11.7% to RM294.2 million attributed to revenue losses arising from the expiry of the KL-Seremban concession.

The rating agency estimates that the revenue growth on KL-Karak Highway and ECE1 would make up for the lost revenue over the medium term.

Meanwhile, MARC said ANIH’s borrowings have reduced during the year, aided by debt repayment amounting to RM100 million in November 2018.