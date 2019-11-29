MARC appoints Jamaludin Nasir as CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has appointed Datuk Jamaludin Nasir as the organisation’s new CEO effective Dec 1, 2019.

Jamaludin has over 27 years of experience in origination, credit and management in the commercial, corporate and investment banking sectors. He has assumed various leadership roles over the course of his career, including as deputy CEO of Asian Finance Bank and as group chief credit officer of Maybank Investment Bank, where he also served as a member of its executive committee and credit and underwriting review committee.

He was also the general manager of Dresdner Bank AG, director/chief operating officer of Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and head of corporate banking and capital markets of Kwong Yik Bank Bhd (now RHB Bank Bhd).

Jamaludin holds an MBA from Texas A&M International University, USA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Economics as well as a Bachelor of Economics degree from Southern Illinois University, USA.