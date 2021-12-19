MARC: Loan growth in recovery mode, profitability on the mend

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has maintained a “stable” outlook on the Malaysian banking industry, expecting it to chart a higher loan growth of 4-5% for 2022, supported by an increase in economic activities.

“Nonetheless, any change in the pace of recovery as a result of the impact of the new Covid-19 variant could result in a setback to growth,” MARC said in its sector report on the banking industry.

With stronger growth expected for the fourth quarter of 2021, loan growth is projected to close at 3%-3.5% for 2021. Loan growth for 2020 and 2021 was affected by business disruptions caused by shutdowns and movement restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. For the first 10 months of 2021 (10M’21), loan growth was largely unchanged at 3.3% year-on-year (2020: 3.4%).

Overall impaired loans and delinquencies have not spiked, supported by loan moratorium and relief measures. Profitability is starting to pick up after a series of large pre-emptive provisions as well as modification losses made in the previous year had put a dent on the banks’ bottom line, particularly in 2020.

MARC said the profitability numbers reported by the six largest Malaysian banks for the period up to September 2021 indicate that banks are on track to register better full-year profits compared with the 2020 levels. The average return on assets and net interest margin improved to 2.19% and 1.14% in 9M’21 from 2.06% and 0.90% in 2020.

“We expect further earnings upside for 2022 on the back of continued economic recovery and lower impairment charges with the pandemic-related provision cycle to end soon. A possible increase in the OPR in the second half of 2022 would give a further boost to the banks’ profit. Although banks’ earnings performance is expected to improve, the recently announced Cukai Makmur (prosperity tax) will put some dent on the banks’ retained earnings.”

The banking system’s gross impaired loans (GIL) ratio stood at 1.52% as at end-October 2021, compared to 1.56% as at end-December 2020. The impairment numbers may be understated by the moratorium and relief measures granted during the pandemic.

While the GIL ratio is expected to remain below 2.0% for 2021, MARC cautioned that the ratio may climb to the 2.0%-2.5% levels in 2022.

“Impairments will increase when loan moratorium and support measures end. The pre-emptive provisions made since 2020 in anticipation of eventual slippages in asset quality will mitigate the overall impact on banks’ balance sheet, as reflected by the loan loss coverage of 124% as at end-October 2021. The banking system’s Common Equity Tier 1 and total capital ratios of 14.3% and 18.0% also provide ample buffers against unexpected risks,” it said.