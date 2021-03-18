MARC’s caution – no let-up in negative rating pressure

PETALING JAYA: While Malaysia’s short-term fiscal outlook is expected to improve, continuous scarring effects and uneven recovery will affect long-term growth potential, as negative rating pressure will continue to build, according to the Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC).

“We note that the pandemic has multiplied many times over the sense of urgency that many key issues remain unresolved in Malaysia. Without a commitment to practical medium- to long-term policy solutions to tackle rising macro-financial vulnerabilities especially in a pandemic environment, we expect negative rating pressure to continue building up,“ MARC said in a report on Wednesday.

As higher oil prices will translate to a larger fiscal elbow room for net-oil-exporter Malaysia, MARC pointed out that another stimulus is highly likely.

“We expect higher operating expenditures will lend temporary support to the struggling labour market and boost sluggish private consumption. We see the continuing search for new sources of government revenue and rising government debt to become even more urgent issues. While the pressure to reinstate the GST will rise, we do not expect it to happen given that it is not feasible politically, at least not within the present political mandate.”

Shortly after the time of writing, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a fresh stimulus package – Permerkasa worth RM20 billion.

While it expects Malaysia’s fiscal outlook to improve on expected better oil prices this year, and the rollout of the vaccines and gradual re-opening of both the domestic and global economies should improve Malaysia’s short-term economic outlook, MARC said the pandemic has caused Malaysia’s macro-financial vulnerabilities to spike.

In fact, many economies had already been displaying rising vulnerabilities that include high household, corporate and public sector debt even before the pandemic. The unemployment rate (January 2021: 4.9%) has risen to a level not seen in almost three decades.

“We find comfort in the present low-rates, low-inflation environment but this is untenable in the short term,” MARC said.

It added that the situation faced by some services-related industries, for example, the hotel industry, remains dire while export-oriented manufacturing has rebounded on improving external demand.

“We view a ‘K-shaped’ recovery as a distinct possibility. Job creation – a perennial issue – under this scenario will become an even bigger challenge.”

Investment growth had unfortunately been muted even before the pandemic. Besides the pandemic, recent political developments have also shaken investor confidence. It has been widely reported that some quality FDIs recently bypassed Malaysia and instead flowed to regional neighbours.

“We see these lost opportunities, which we can ill-afford, hampering not only a high-productivity recovery but also the search for new sources of growth,” said MARC.