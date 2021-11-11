MARC sees no change in OPR until after mid-2022

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at the current level (1.75%) before normalising interest rates after mid-2022, according to Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC).

MARC also offered an alternative scenario whereby the OPR would be raised earlier if the US Federal Reserve and other regional central banks unexpectedly embark on monetary policy normalisation. This scenario would help curb capital from flowing out and the ringgit from weakening, but post-Covid recovery could be incomplete.

However, it also outlined the central bank’s recent MPS statement signals no imminent changes to monetary policy.

“We hope the following MPS will provide more hints on how BNM would tackle interest-rate normalisation in the coming year. With that in mind, we project the Malaysian economy to experience a trough in Q3’21, with GDP growth to come in at -3.7% year-on-year (y-o-y),” MARC said in a statement today.

Meanwhile it expects exports to remain in positive territory as monthly export data in August and September 2021 recorded double-digit growth of 18.4% and 24.7% y-o-y.

“A rally in the prices of crude oil and crude palm oil (CPO) has lent some support to export growth. We expect a rebound in Q4’21 following a relaxation in the mobility restrictions as vaccination rates are approaching the requirement to achieve herd immunity,” said MARC.

“We believe that the pent-up demand and sustained export growth will be the main growth drivers in Q4’21 since all states, except Kelantan and Sarawak, are now in Phase 4 of the NRP.”

It elaborated that domestic demand was depressed due to the nationwide lockdown and concerns about the pandemic, offsetting robust export performance. The brunt of the lockdown on the economy is evident in the steep decline in retail and recreation footfalls to the lowest level since the first movement control order (MCO 1.0) imposed in March-May 2020, based on data compiled by Google Mobility. Consequently, retail sales suffered a contraction of 8.1% and 7.5% y-o-y in July and August.

The rating agency also pointed out the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index reading was below 50 throughout Q3’21, indicating a deterioration in conditions for the industrial sector.

MARCcautioned that weaker-than-expected economic performance among Malaysia’s largest trading partners, supply chain disruptions and another wave of Covid-19 containment measures will pose downside risks to Malaysia’s growth outlook.

“We concur with BNM’s view that the underlying inflation will remain muted to average below 1.0% due to spare capacity in the near term,” said MARC.