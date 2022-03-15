Margma lauds govt moves on foreign labour, endemic transition

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (Margma) lauded the government’s move to open booking of quarantine slots for foreign workers expected to enter the country, which marks the end of the freeze on foreign worker intake imposed two years ago since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Margma president Dr Supramaniam Shanmugam said the move bodes well for the rubber glove industry as the country moves into a recovery economy. The association also welcomed Malaysia’s transition to an endemic phase of Covid-19 starting April 1.

“We are supportive of the government’s initiative to open up our borders and to encourage businesses to function as before. Margma reiterates that transparency on actual recruitment fees from source countries will be key to facilitating a smooth recruitment process. Once the foreign worker recruitment process is in place, industry players can plan to enhance factory operations and focus on capacity expansion.

“This would mean more jobs will be created for both local and foreign workers. We are hopeful that the relevant ministries would come together to ensure adequate workers supply especially to essential items manufacturers,” he said in a statement today.

Overall, the rubber glove industry hires 1.7% of the total foreign workers in Malaysia.

“Margma’s members have taken a solid initiative to overcome the allegations of forced labour and that we will keep our own house to withstand any scrutiny by any local and foreign auditors. We have worked well with the University of Nottingham Malaysia on a project supported by the British High Commission in Malaysia and a second project supported by the EU.”

Supramaniam said collaborative work is ongoing with the International Labour Organization and the International Organization for Migration and other institutions and non-governmental organisations, including activists, to ensure that members are inculcated with the best manufacturing practices in regard to the full compliance of environmental, social, and governance standards.

“We have been providing quarterly updates to our major importing countries including the USA, EU, UK and others via their respective high commissions and embassies in Malaysia,” he said.

Margma is working closely with its governing ministry, namely the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities and the Malaysian Rubber Council to explore and expand non-traditional markets for medical gloves.

Margma expects to grow demand for Malaysian-made gloves in non-traditional markets by 20%.