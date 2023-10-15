MARii: Budget 2024 incentive scheme for e-bikes will boost demand

KUALA LUMPUR: The Electric Motorcycle Usage Incentive Scheme announced in Budget 2024 is expected to increase the demand and usage of electric motorcycles (e-bikes) in Malaysia and is in line with the government’s target to achieve electric vehicles (EV) making up 15% of total motorcycle sales by 2030, said the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and loT Institute (MARii).

CEO Azrul Reza Aziz said the scheme will be able to strengthen the EV industry and the country’s green mobility ecosystem.

“MARii is confident that this is an important step in developing technology and EV-related business activities in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Azrul said this scheme will encourage the use of e-bikes, which will also build public confidence towards e-bikes in the country.

He said the e-bike incentive scheme is in line with the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020, as well as being aligned with the Madani Economy’s objective to empower the people on the use of new technology apart from contributing towards the nation’s target to be carbon neutral by 2050.

MARii said it will continue to support the manufacturing and assembly of EVs and autonomous vehicles in the country through the existing ecosystem, including research and development for manufacturing important components.

It said the availability of infrastructure, technology, talent and government support and established supporting industries such as electrical and electronics and component producers in the EV battery manufacturing chain contribute to make Malaysia an EV industry hub.

MARii also said it will continue to support the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem by cooperating with stakeholders such as car manufacturers, motorcycle assemblers, commercial vehicle producers, charging station providers and component manufacturers.

“This effort will be supported through establishing the Centre of Excellence for Future Industry, MARii Simulation and Analysis Centre, MARii Design and Engineering Prototyping Centre and the MARii Academy of Technology,” it added. – Bernama