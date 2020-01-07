MARii, CATARC, DRB-Hicom, Proton to develop NxGV testing centre

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), DRB-Hicom and Proton have teamed up to develop next generation vehicle (NxGV) testing facilities in Malaysia.

MARii and CATARC have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which focused on knowledge sharing and expertise transfer, standardisation of technical standards and the construction of facilities.

“We do not have a full testing facility here. We have started to build one but it is not completed, thus this partnership will allow us to complete the testing centre in Malaysia with help from CATARC,“ said MARii chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari to a press conference after the signing ceremony here today. - Bernama