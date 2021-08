KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) is welcoming industry players to leverage on its technologies so as to expedite their recovery process amid the reopening of key economic sectors.

Chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari said MARii is committed to helping industry players digitalise their operations, enhance engineering capabilities and provide solutions through cloud-based operations.

"MARii offers numerous platforms to deploy data-driven management and operations within businesses, such as the recently announced MARii Enterprise Resource Planning (MARii ERP), high performance cloud computing, and many other digital platforms that can be customised to the needs of the industry.

"The key takeaway is that industry players can leverage on the various technologies developed by MARii to optimise their resources - ensuring that its manpower, infrastructure, and equipment work to add value to their production," he said.

Since 2015, MARii has developed in-house Industry 4.0 technologies for deployment to local companies.

"These technologies range from a wide array of applications to digitalise the entire chain of activities within the industry. These include computer-aided design (CAD) leasing and training, additive manufacturing, autonomous robotics, computer simulations, virtual reality, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and many more," he added. - Bernama