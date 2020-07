KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua SdnBhd (Perodua) today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create employment, and reskill 1,000 displaced talents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARii also signed related MoUs with Perodua Suppliers Association (P2SA) and Perodua Dealers Association (PDA).

Its chief executive officer Datuk Madani Sahari (pix) said the strategic public-private initiative integrates the expertise, infrastructure, technology and facilities to address the immediate needs of the industry and preserve the livelihoods of the Malaysian workforce.

“The MoU combines MARii's talent development expertise and Perodua’s vast value chain network to create new job opportunities within the multitude of areas of the automotive sector.

“The collaboration will also provide a lifeline for many Malaysians who have lost their jobs due to downsizing or retrenchment during the economic slowdown, through programmes developed to re-skill and re-employ them,” he said.

He said the programme would fulfil the automotive industry’s talent demands through the retention of existing talents from various sectors, realigning their skills and experience towards future industries including digitalisation, data-driven operations, smart manufacturing, creative design, digital sales and commerce.

"We intend to firstly approach sectors affected hard by COVID-19 such as aviation, tourism and selected manufacturing industries.

“This collaboration is an important step in ensuring our workforce have the opportunities to continue growing in high-value careers, as we are aiming to integrate 1,000 talents in the automotive and mobility sector,” Madani added. - Bernama