PETALING JAYA: The MARii Simulation & Analysis Center (MARSAC) that was developed in collaboration between the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Proton, opened its doors today.

It is developed with the aim of accelerating high-value design, cost optimisation and talent development among automotive and mobility component manufacturers.

The facility located within MARii’s headquarters in Cyberjaya is equipped with the institute’s high performance computing servers which enables real-time data analysis and cloud based operations.

This allows engineers to perform digital simulations and digital twin during the validation phase of automotive and mobility-based parts, components, systems and processes - to simulate various scenarios.

MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari said computer simulation is an important but highly challenging phase in the automotive design process, which requires a tremendous amount of skill and experience, as well as investment on the part of the business owner to procure the required equipment and conduct meaningful analyses.

“MARSAC addresses this issue by providing a shared platform for automotive businesses to infuse computer simulation within their product development cycle,” he said in a statement today.

Madani also stated that the facility also functions as a means to develop an Industry 4.0-ready local talent pool in various high-level areas.

With the launch of MARSAC, 10 component manufacturers will begin their collaborative design projects guided by experts from Proton and MARii.

For the future, MARii aims to allow the participation of 30 component manufacturers to be part of the MARSAC design community by 2022.

He noted there are currently about 641 parts and components manufacturers operating in Malaysia, and roughly a quarter of which need localised design to ensure industry competitiveness.

“A one stop centre that connects OEMs and their supply chain to collaboratively design innovative products would accelerate this learning curve, in line with the National Automotive Policy,” he said.

Proton deputy CEO Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said the centre will act as a satellite laboratory for Proton CAE whilst also serving as the CAE Centre for the industry in Malaysia.

“It is our shared vision that this centre will become a leading facility within the Asean region across all areas of the automotive industry including research, design & testing, validation as well as manufacturing,” he said.