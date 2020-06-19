MARii’S Technopreneur Development Programme Xpress launched to digitalise 1,000 SMEs

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) has launched the Technopreneur Development Programme Xpress (TDP Xpress) to help 1,000 more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in utilising digital technologies in their businesses.

TDP Xpress is developed to accelerate the implementation of digital technologies and customised to equip SMEs with digital solutions to migrate their business to online platforms in a short timeframe of one month, fulfilling the needs of businesses recovering from the economic impacts of Covid-19.

TDP and TDP Xpress were developed in collaboration with Fintech Lab to provide SMEs with the requisite knowledge and digital tools to enhance their business operations, with the end goal of establishing an ecosystem revolving around technology, fully utilised by SMEs on a shared common platform engineered by MARii. Through this TDP, participants will also adapt to and adopt Industry 4.0-related technologies and services into their businesses.

“MARii has built the necessary infrastructure and high impact programmes. It is crucial that it remains in the vanguard to guide SMEs from various sectors to achieve high levels of digitalisation,” said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Due to the MCO, various businesses have migrated to cloud-based operations while infusing the work-from-home culture, defining the “new normal”. Therefore, he stressed that dealing with the unintended economic consequences required a paradigm shift in business thinking, namely, the adoption of new technologies in all aspects of business operations, including finance, marketability, capacity building and human resource. This will naturally incorporate the use of big data analytics, digital administrative and business management tools as well as connected technologies.

“SMEs are the backbone of the Malaysian economy, and it is particularly significant that this programme has not merely enabled them to succeed, but has done so via the use of comprehensive end-to-end digital tools to manage their businesses,“ he added.

The first batch of companies under the TDP, a six-month long digitalisation programme, are now equipped with a comprehensive end-to-end management of their own online stores, thanks to the facilitation of the programme. This has enabled them to collectively improve their total sales by almost RM250,000 within the first six months, recording an average sales increase of 20%. Moreover, the top five TDP companies reported an average sales growth of 80% within the same period, with some companies expanding their market reach beyond Malaysia.

“The TDP and TDP Xpress serve as an important platform for SMEs to enhance their business performance and marketability through digital technologies, infusing data-driven decisions to manage in their daily operations. Considering the post-Covid situation, we can expect an increase of dependence on digital tools which will be core fundamentals for any business seeking to participate in the digital economy”,

said MARii CEO Datuk Mohamad Madani Sahari (pix).

Meanwhile, TDP Express will be accelerated to a duration of one month, covering three main pillars – digital marketing, sales and operations.

The digital marketing module covers various online tools to help companies establish a strong social media presence to increase market reach, while the sales module equips participants with the knowledge to conduct business on an online marketplace. The operations module on the other hand, provides participants an in-depth approach to finance and business management tools, logistics and delivery processes.