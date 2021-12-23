Marine & General sees red in Q2

PETALING JAYA: Marine & General Bhd (M&G) posted a RM10.03 million net loss for its second quarter ended Oct 31, 2021 against a RM56.07 million net profit reported in the same quarter of the previous year with the absence of a RM106.8 million one-off gain reported previously on restructuring of debts.

The group recorded lower pretax loss of RM11.2 million in the current quarter compared to RM23.8 million loss before the non-recurring gain of RM106.8 recognised during the preceding year corresponding quarter, mainly due to higher revenue recorded in the current quarter and lower operating expenditures incurred by the downstream division.

The group’s revenue saw a 13.8% increase to RM54.11 million in the quarter compared to RM47.57 million reported previously. The upstream division continued as the main revenue contributor for the quarter, generating 71% of the group revenue, while the downstream division generated the balance 29%.

For the six months period, the group reported a net loss of RM27.2 million against RM48.08 million reported in the same period of the previous year with the absence of the RM106.8 million gain.

Its revenue slipped 4% to RM98.77 million from RM102.85 million recorded previously due to a marginal decrease in charter activity recorded by the upstream division.

With regard to its outlook, the group’s board expects the pandemic-induced restrictions to be gradually lifted by 2022 given the vaccination success in a number of countries, which would enable economic activities to resume.

However, it remains cautious on the future prospects of the group amidst the continuing global economic uncertainty and its impact on the oil and gas industry.

The group’s executive chairman Tan Sri Mohammed Azlan Hashim believes the on-going Covid-19 pandemic remains a key risk for the financial year given the recent emergence of new Covid-19 variants, resurgence of new cases, and the re-implementation of travel restrictions.