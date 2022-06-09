Marriott International inks deal to debut Marriott Executive Apartments in KL

PETALING JAYA: Marriott International Inc has signed an agreement with a Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd wholly owned subsidiary to bring the first Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott International’s elevated serviced apartment brand to Kuala Lumpur.

Standing tall at 41 stories and located at the intersection of Jalan Kia Peng Road and Jalan Stonor Road, the project is slated to feature 352 apartments and is expected to open in 2024.

Marriott Executive Apartments Kuala Lumpur will be located in the city’s central business district, within proximity to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre as well as two newly opened metro rail stations, offering guests connectivity to various points of interests and landmark attractions throughout the city.