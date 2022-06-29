Marrybrown expects latest menu to boost revenue by 20%

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian-based halal-certified fast food restaurant chain Marrybrown is targeting a 20% increase in revenue through the introduction of its “Oishii Japan” menu.

Marrybrown International director Kairul Azman said the new menu, which features flavours from Japan, has been launched on June 29 and runs until Aug 7.

“Every time we have a limited-time offer campaign, such as this Oishii Japan menu, we usually target a total revenue increase of least 20%,” he told Bernama.

Kairul, when asked about the chicken supply disruption that hit the country recently, said the franchise had made early preparations to avoid disruptions to the outlets.

“Our core product is chicken so we are always prepared through our logistics and supply teams. We are informed in advance to make preparations to get additional supplies.

“This is especially so during the school holiday season and festivals where our sales will be high. So far, we have not experienced a supply shortage,” he said.

Kairul noted that Marrybrown is on track to open 50 new branches this year, as the original target of 30 branches has almost been achieved. - Bernama