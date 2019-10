NEW DELHI: Malaysian restaurant chain, Marrybrown Sdn Bhd is set to enter the European market with the opening of an outlet in Stockholm, Sweden in December.

The 38-year-old fast food company is working on a number of projects to grow its overseas presence while continuing expansion in the domestic market.

“We are opening outlets in Sweden and Nepal in December. We are also making preparations to open in Bosnia and the Netherlands soon,“ Marrybrown international director Kairul Azman told Bernama.

“In Malaysia, our presence remains strong and we open about 20 new outlets every year,“ he said.

Marrybrown operates more than 500 outlets in Malaysia and abroad and is keen to develop new partnerships in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The company is looking for franchisees for various regions in India with an eye on long-term market growth.

“We should focus on India. The challenge is to find the right partners with common business goals in this large market,“ Kairul said.

The launch of Marrybrown’s Stockholm restaurant will be followed by another location in Sweden early next year.

In Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the company will open two restaurants in 2020.

The agreement for the Balkan country was signed in September in the presence of Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during the recent International Sarajevo Halal Fair, in which Malaysian companies had a strong presence.

A five-year expansion plan for Bosnia will see an investment of US$5 million (US$1=RM4.18) by the Marrybrown master franchisee.

Marrybrown sees Sarajevo as an important food industry hub to tap into the business opportunities in the wider region, Kairul said. -Bernama