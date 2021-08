PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) is committed to intensifying collaboration with Malaysian mid-tier companies (MTCs) as they are among the prime movers to the nation export growth.

During the recent engagement session with Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies (MCMTC), both Matrade and MCMTC agreed to undertake new initiative to scale up exports as well as to facilitate Malaysian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to be part of the latter’s global supply chain network.

Matrade CEO Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said through the Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme (MTCDP), Matrade will continue its agenda, not only to create more global champions but also to support SMEs’ immersion into international market. This augurs well with the objective set by the new prime minister on strengthening the private sector’s role as a significant driver of the nation’s economic growth.

“MCMTC will continue to support Matrade in growing MTCs and towards the recovery of the Malaysian economy,” said MCMTC president Callum Chen, who is also the CEO of LH Plus Sdn Bhd.

MCMTC is a collaborative alliance between mid-tier companies who have graduated from MTCDP. Matrade has groomed 275 MTCs through MTCDP since the programme started in 2014. It is one of the government’s high impact initiatives in the Malaysia’s Development Plan aimed to accelerate the export growth of MTCs to be regional and global champions.

MTCDP has become the springboard for Malaysian homegrown names to stamp their mark as the globally recognised brands in every corner of the world. In 2020, 142 companies from MTCDP reported exports’ revenue of RM8.21 billion, an increase of 1.7% compared with the year before.