KUALA LUMPUR: The International Sourcing Programme (INSP) of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) generated RM616 million in potential sales, beating the target of RM600 million.

Matrade chairman Tan Sri Dr Halim Mohammad said sales increased by 2.2% from RM602.45 million in 2018.

“Since the inception of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), we have successfully turned this annual gathering of local companies and foreign buyers into an important meeting point for them to expand their business,” he told reporters on the 16th edition of the MIHAS showcase today.

Organised in conjunction with 16th MIHAS 2019, Matrade has coordinated more than 1,928 business meetings between 500 Malaysian companies with 200 foreign buyers from 43 countries.

Halim said to date, total sales transactions at MIHAS 2019 have hit RM284 million.

He said Matrade expects the sales transactions to surpass last year’s total, driven by higher participation from foreign buyers and higher sales of INSP.

Meanwhile, Halim said Malaysia boasts a comprehensive ecosystem for the halal industry’s development.

“This includes halal certification systems, standards and regulations, infrastructure, incentives, human capital and Islamic banking that are supported by effective frameworks from the government,” he said.