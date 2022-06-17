MATRADE targets RM1.9 bln sales at MIHAS 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) aims to achieve sales of RM1.9 billion during the 18th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) from Sept 7-10, 2022.

MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the inaugural virtual MIHAS 2021 resulted in an impressive RM2.13 billion in sales from both the exhibition and business meeting components which were held for three months.

“We don’t want to be ambitious but we are very confident that we will be able to get that target.

“This year, all exhibitors will be given opportunities to showcase their products and services for three days compared to last year,” he told reporters after a MIHAS 2022 Reconnect event here, today.

Mohd Mustafa said this year’s MIHAS will be held in a hybrid edition and will showcase a total of 1,196 booths representing 13 leading clusters.

MATRADE has added Islamic Arts and Culture as MIHAS 2022’s 13th cluster, complementing existing clusters comprising Pharmaceutical, Islamic Finance, Modest Fashion, Media and Recreation, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food Technology, Franchise, Muslim-friendly Travel, Services and Enablers, Education and e-Commerce.

“Apart from the exhibition, we will also organise the International Sourcing Programme for an expected 400 international buyers, which will have business meetings either virtually or physically with Malaysian exporters,” he said.

The MIHAS Awards is also organised this year to acknowledge innovative and sustainable excellence showcased by local and foreign halal brands, he added.

Organised by MATRADE under the patronage of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, this year’s MIHAS, themed “Diversifying Halal Possibilities”, aims to be a gateway into the global halal ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2004, MIHAS has benefitted over 12,000 exporters and buyers and has cumulatively contributed almost RM20 billion to the country’s exports. — Bernama