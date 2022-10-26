Matrade to facilitate more local O&G SME to expand globally

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) in collaboration with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop), as well as SME Bank, will be organising the participation of nine Malaysian oil and gas companies in the Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) to Abu Dhabi.

Held in conjunction with Adipec 2022 from Oct 30 to Nov 4, 2022, its main objectives are to showcase Malaysia's capabilities and expertise in providing world-class oil and gas products and services as well as to enable Malaysian companies to venture into the global energy market.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adipec is the world’s largest avenue and gathering of energy industry players. The event showcases world class innovative solutions across the energy value chain with the latest market and industry trends.

“This is Matrade’s third initiative with Kuskop and SME Bank in 2022. The complementary roles under the partnership among these trade ecosystem players will open up opportunities for more SME to establish global footprints and to become more resilient,” said Matrade exporters development division deputy CEO Abu Bakar Yusof in a statement today.

Adipec 2022 brings together more than 150,000 policymakers, CEO and industry experts from around the world. The event focuses on facilitating the energy industry to face parallel challenges of meeting today’s growing needs with less emissions, through investments and strategic collaborations in sustainable energy solutions.

Matrade is Malaysia’s trade promotion agency and has 46 global offices in major cities around the world. Matrade’s global offices assist Malaysian companies in areas such as facilitating business opportunities and fine-tune their export strategies according to the requirements of targeted market.