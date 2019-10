KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is championing a public-private partnership effort to boost the awareness on Malaysia’s export capabilities to Chinese buyers at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2019 in Shanghai.

The Malaysian delegation to the event, which takes place from Nov 5-10, will be led by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming Malaysia and will be participated by 54 companies together with ministries and agencies, MATRADE said in a statement today.

“The involvement of Malaysian players in CIIE 2019 offers great opportunities for Malaysia to enhance its presence and visibility in China, taking into account that China is further opening up its market and expected to import US$ 30 trillion of goods and US$ 10 trillion of services in the next 15 years.

“It is therefore important for us to have continuous presence at CIIE,” MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said.

China has continued to be Malaysia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years since 2009.

Trade with China for the first eight months of this year stood at RM203.73 billion, down by 1.2 per cent from the same period of 2018. Exports to China fell marginally by 0.1 per cent to RM88.96 billion due to lower exports of electrical and electronics products, rubber products, crude petroleum as well as optical and scientific equipment.

MATRADE said CIIE 2019 is the largest international exhibition endorsed by the central government of China and an event mooted by President Xi Jinping.

It is also a platform for Malaysia to reach out beyond China as more than 150 countries and international organisations will be taking part, it added.

Apart from the exhibition, there will be a series of engagements with Malaysian business community in Shanghai, roundtable meetings with potential investors and large importers as well as visits to potential investors in Shanghai, Suzhou and Kunshan, he said. -- Bernama