Mavcom advises aviation industry to take heed of consumer complaints as air travel picks up

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s aviation service providers should take heed of the complaints to improve service levels and address the root cause of prevailing issues, said the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said it has also been actively engaging aviation service providers to ensure that these issues are being addressed.

“Additionally, Mavcom is working towards the enhancement of the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) to further protect air travellers and in continuing to empower them to exercise their rights,” he added.

Mavcom’s 12th issue of its bi-annual consumer report for the first half of 2022 (H1’22) disclosed a total of 1,251 complaints were registered with it, an increase of almost eight times more than the 157 complaints lodged within the corresponding period last year. 1,240 (99.1%) of the complaints received were on airlines while 11 (0.9%) complaints were related to airports.

Mavcom said airlines have been reversing their initial decisions and providing resolutions that were more equitable or satisfactory to consumers. Overall, 87.9% (1,100) of the total complaints have been resolved and closed.

In addition, Mavcom also received 1,317 non-actionable complaints.

AirAsia received the highest number of complaints, comprising 42.1% (527) of total complaints, followed by Malaysia Airlines with 40.7% (509) and Batik Air with 7.9% (99).

For every million passengers carried, Malaysia Airlines recorded the highest number of registered complaints with 199 complaints, followed by Batik Air with 167 complaints and AirAsia with 95 complaints.

Flight rescheduling, flight cancellations and online booking collectively contributed to 46.1% (577) of total complaints filed.