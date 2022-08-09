Maxis Business rolls out its first-ever nationwide UsahaWIRA roadshow

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis Bhd, through Maxis Business, has rolled out its first ever nationwide UsahaWIRA roadshow with networking sessions to connect more businesses and entrepreneurs from Aug 3-24 across Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang, Kota Baru and Kuching.

With the aim to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to learn what it takes to digitalise, the initiative is part of the UsahaWIRA programme that was launched back in 2021, with a focus on leveraging the SME Digitalisation Grant by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC).

Maxis SME segment head Kevin Lee said that its vital for businesses to be aware that the cost for digitalisation doesn’t have to be exorbitant and that businesses cannot afford to be outpaced digitally.

“We believe it’s important for businesses to understand that digitalisation doesn’t need to cost a lot, and that they can’t afford to be left behind in digitally. This is not just another programme, but a great opportunity for SMEs to be inspired by the journeys of their fellow entrepreneurs, and lessons learnt. At Maxis, we have helped more than 25,000 SMEs through the SME Digitalisation Grant and we hope to encourage more to come on board so that we can guide them at every step of the way,” he said.

Attendees can explore solutions on digital marketing, electronic point-of sale, remote working and more at the showcase by Maxis Business and its partners including AmBank, BSN, MDEC and the Malaysia Retail Chain Association. Moreover, attendees can also get a free consultation to check if they qualify to claim up to RM5,000 from the SME Digitalisation Grant and get a chance to win lucky draw prizes.

The first stop of the roadshow was held on Aug 3 at Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, Maxis is showcasing stories of SMEs from various industries, across food & beverage, retail, and agriculture, that have leveraged the SME Digitalisation Grant.

Businesses that are part of the UsahaWIRA community will enjoy exclusive access to workshops, events, guides to grow their business as well as networking opportunities.