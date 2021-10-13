Maxis enhances managed network and security services capabilities with acquisition of MyKRIS

PETALING JAYA: Maxis Bhd today announced its largest acquisition to date, that of MyKRIS Asia Sdn Bhd, a Malaysia-based company specialising in managed network and security services with end-to-end field delivery and support, for up to RM157.5 million.

MyKRIS Asia is the main operating subsidiary of MyKRIS International Bhd, a holding company listed on Bursa LEAP market. The acquisition, which primarily includes adding a pool of experts comprising 70 qualified engineers and support team, will further enhance Maxis’ capabilities anchored by Maxis Programmable Network and represents the foundation for future 5G readiness from Private Network to 5G Fixed Wireless Access.

With 20 years’ experience and significant reputation in the local managed network services market, MyKRIS Asia brings a strong team of certified specialists, diverse customer base, network assets, and top-tier global and local partnerships.

The integration complements Maxis’ MEF 3.0 Certified Managed Network with Hybrid Network capabilities, which provides the best of both wired and wireless connectivity networks for businesses and sustains optimum connectivity experience. Coupled with MyKRIS Asia’s Managed Network Security capabilities, this allows improvement in service agility, time to market, and flexibility of solution in delivering Managed Network Services to enterprises.