Maxis launches ‘Rangkaian Kita Rangkaian Malaysia’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis Bhd has launched its new brand campaign, known as ‘Rangkaian Kita Rangkaian Malaysia’ (RKRM), “to empower all Malaysians and businesses in the country to be connected in every possible way, at all times.”

The campaign is driven by its evolution from a mobile telecommunications provider into a connectivity and digital solutions expert that offers solutions for every segment, powered by its leading 4G network and fibre coverage as well as the best 5G innovation, the company said in a statement.

“For over two decades as a home-grown Malaysian brand, our continuous investments and collaboration have resulted in a strong network of communities and the most extensive converged network in the country,” chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut told reporters after launching the RKRM campaign on Feb 9.

“The spirit of RKRM is about celebrating diversity and Maxis will continue to serve people from all walks of life based on each of their unique requirements,” he added.

The company said RKRM represents the reinforcement and deepening of the ‘Always Be Ahead’ brand purpose launched in 2020, adding that the campaign will be driven by three core areas, which are ‘Anytime, anywhere connections for all’, ‘Widest range of digital solutions and capabilities’ as well as ‘Expert support round the clock’.

“For consumers, they can power their connected digital lifestyles with the widest range of easy-to-own devices while for businesses, they can fulfill their ambitions with end-to-end information communication technology (ICT) solutions.

“Customers also have access to support anytime for work and play from our call centre, Maxperts and a full suite of self-serve apps,” it added.

Meanwhile, chief marketing officer Loh Keh Jiat said as the nation embraces the digital reality, Maxis continues to be a trusted provider of connectivity and converged solutions.

“Over the years, we have seen a shift in behaviour as a result of physical and digital worlds envolving into a true hybrid,” he said. “Converged connectivity is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ but is now a necessity and providers are expected to offer more than just either a mobile or a fixed connection in order for work, study and life to be uninterrupted.” - Bernama