Maxis launches retransformation campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Telecommunications services provider Maxis Bhd has launched its retransformation campaign, a mission to change the game for large-scale digitalisation of all corporates in the country and to enable them to always be ahead in a changing world.

Chief enterprise business officer Paul McManus said the campaign is aimed at encouraging organisations in the country to rethink and re-evaluate their digital transformation strategies, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for Maxis, he said the movement control order and Covid-19 situation have forced the company to accelerate its digital transformation journey by at least two years in advance.

The situation has also recognised that Maxis is playing a significant role during the tough period, given the fact that businesses are at greater risks without technology and communication, he said.

“We already have strategies (for transformation) and invested in that strategies which (will) transform Maxis and its capabilities.

“The situation has forced us to turbo-charge many of our initiatives.. the digital, analytic, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud capabilities have enabled Maxis to respond and accelerate our digital transformation,“ he said at the launch of the campaign here today.

McManus said the call for retransformation action was reinforced by the findings of a survey -- Digital Technology Assessment 2020, which was jointly developed with the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Featured in an IDC InfoBrief, the survey provided a comprehensive overview of the digitalisation efforts of Malaysian companies in key technologies.

Key findings from the survey revealed that organisations lack the long-term strategies required to transform their businesses. – Bernama