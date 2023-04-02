Maxis supports affordable broadband services to targeted communities

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis Bhd reiterated its commitment to play a key role in supporting the government’s agenda to make connectivity a basic utility and accessible to all.

In a statement today, the telecommunication service provider welcomed the announcement by the Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil on Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package, which would provide access to affordable broadband services to targeted segments.

“The telco believes this is an important and timely initiative that helps Malaysians stay ahead in an increasingly digitalised environment for leisure, work, education and entertainment.

“The details of our rollout of the Unity Package will be released soon,” it said.

In line with the Malaysia Madani concept, the package will offer internet services with speeds of up to 30 megabits per second (Mbps) and unlimited data that will cost only RM69 per month with the aim of helping the B40 households, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens access broadband services at a lower price starting this March. - Bernama