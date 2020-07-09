May manufacturing sales stands at RM90.2b

PETALING JAYA: Manufacturing sales for May 2020 recorded a narrower negative growth of 19.8% to RM90.2 billion on a year-on-year basis, due to the decrease in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (-46.8%), transport equipment & other manufactured products (-29.9%) and electrical & electronics products (-19.9%).

On a month-on-month basis, however, sales rebounded 19.1%.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in May 2020 was 2.18 million persons, a decrease of 2.8% as compared to 2.24 million persons in May 2019.

Salaries & wages paid amounted to RM6.97 billion, a decrease of 3.9% in May 2020 as against the same month of the preceding year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee declined by 17.5% to RM41,476 as compared with May 2019. Meanwhile, the average salaries & wages per employee was RM3,203 in May 2020 .